Costco Is Selling These Giant 4-Pound Pies in 2 Different Flavors

Pie is one of the most versatile desserts. There's such a wide variety of flavors and fillings it's almost impossible to name them all. While most pies consist of a fruit base, there's an especially popular one that makes a particular tree nut the star of the show. Of course, we're talking about pecan pie.

People are pretty passionate about this pie name's pronunciation. But whether you're team "puh-cahn" or team "pee-can," you will want to make your way over to Costco this holiday season.

The giant warehouse retailer is selling pecan pies weighing a whopping 4 pounds. Yes, you read that correctly. These things are massive and could potentially feed up to 10 people.

If you've never had one, pecan pie itself is sweet, crunchy, and gooey all at the same time. Between its flaky crust and pecan-patterned top lies a layer of molasses and corn syrup custard.

If that doesn't sound appetizing to you, or you have a family member that prefers fruit pies, Costco still has you covered. The retailer is also serving up 4-pound, double-crust apple pies this holiday season.

You can grab either one of these sweet monstrosities at your local Costco or order them online. On Instacart, Costco's pecan pie will cost you around $21, and the apple option will cost you about $19.