Costco Is Selling a 60,000-Piece 'World's Largest' Jigsaw Puzzle

Costco's latest puzzle offering is sure to keep you busy during the cold months, and the warm months to follow for that matter. The 29-foot-long, 8-foot-tall puzzle is made up of an astounding 60,000 pieces. While that already sounds like a big undertaking, the pieces are divided up into 60 smaller puzzles to make things a bit more approachable. When each of these 1,000-piece puzzles are put together, they form a map of the world. This isn't your standard map though, this one features famous sights from around the world in place of our oceans. So, instead of observing large expanses of traditional baby blue, you can instead admire world wonders like the Great Wall of China and the Colosseum, for example.

Courtesy of Costco

Puzzle sales soared at the top of the pandemic as millions of Americans found themselves locked up with nothing to do at home. But, it may come as a surprise to you that this isn’t the first time puzzle sales have been uniquely tied to periods of American strife. Back in the 1930s, sales similarly soared as people across the country searched for new and inexpensive ways to spend their time. While the state of the pandemic may now seem unclear, one thing is guaranteed. Winter is coming. Which, pandemic or not, means countless hours spent indoors, and plenty of time for a puzzle. Costco's giant jigsaw puzzle runs for a retail price of $599.99, and that includes shipping and handling.