This $30 Costco Spice Rack Comes with 5 Years of Free Refills

Spices can be pricey, but they're essential to good cooking. Costco is offering free refills on spices when customers purchase this $29.99 Orii spice rack, according to Eat This, Not That . The rack comes with 20 herbs and spices to begin with, but once they're empty Costco's got you covered.

Sustainability is hot right now, as it should be. The Earth is slowly dying and we've all got to do our part to slow that process down. Costco is rewarding shoppers for thinking green by giving them the gift of free refills, and we're not talking about fountain drinks.

This isn't a one-time deal either. Costco is offering free spice refills for five years, so you'll be saving the planet and some serious cash. According to the company's website, all you have to cover is the cost of shipping and handling and must live in the United States to cash in on this deal.

The Orii 20-Jar Spice Rack features 20 clear glass jars. Each jar has a bamboo base and a shaker lid. The manufacturer's website reveals all the good that customers are doing by buying the spice rack and thus keeping single-use plastics out of landfills.

The spice rack is available on Costco's and Orii's websites, but it'll cost you $54 to buy straight from the manufacturer, so you might just want to hit the nearest Costco. Who knows, maybe you'll run into Jeff.