Costco's Wine and Beer Advent Calendars Are Back to Get You Through the Holidays

The holidays might seem far away, given we haven't even celebrated Halloween. Still, it's never too early to start preparing, and I don't just mean crossing off those necessary gift purchases. Start stocking up on booze, too. You know you'll need it.

Right on cue, Costco is bringing back its wine (and Prosecco and beer) advent calendars so you can count down to Christmas by getting tipsy. And while it still might feel a tad bit premature, you need to remember these suckers sell out fast, and you have to get them while they're still in stock.

The Beers of Cheer Advent Calendar, which boasts 24 cans of German beer, is hitting stores in October, while the 24-day Wine Advent Calendar is arriving this month. Costco is also stocking shelves with six-day sparkling wine and four-day Bordeaux collections.