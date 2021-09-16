Costco's Wine and Beer Advent Calendars Are Back to Get You Through the Holidays
It's never too early to start stockpiling your holiday booze collection.
The holidays might seem far away, given we haven't even celebrated Halloween. Still, it's never too early to start preparing, and I don't just mean crossing off those necessary gift purchases. Start stocking up on booze, too. You know you'll need it.
Right on cue, Costco is bringing back its wine (and Prosecco and beer) advent calendars so you can count down to Christmas by getting tipsy. And while it still might feel a tad bit premature, you need to remember these suckers sell out fast, and you have to get them while they're still in stock.
The Beers of Cheer Advent Calendar, which boasts 24 cans of German beer, is hitting stores in October, while the 24-day Wine Advent Calendar is arriving this month. Costco is also stocking shelves with six-day sparkling wine and four-day Bordeaux collections.
"We didn't develop this idea, but we Costco-sized it," Kirk Johnson, Costco wine buyer, said in a blog post. "We made this item bigger and better by using half bottles instead of the standard 187-milliliter bottles you see in other packs. We also gathered 24 unique, premium-quality wines to create a treasure hunt for our members."
The giftable set, which you can obviously buy for yourself as well, features vinos from across France, Italy, and Spain, in addition to smaller-known wine regions in Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, and Hungary.
"Each year we taste hundreds of wines in order to reach the final assortment," Johnson added. "It's our goal to make the pack a fun and interactive discovery of wines from around the world. Each wine has a short video describing it and the region it's from. Members can go to wineadvent-ure.com for more information."