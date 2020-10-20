This Restaurant Is Serving Meals on a Ferris Wheel for Easy Social Distancing

When it comes to social distancing, some places are being forced to get creative. So far we’ve seen wearable solutions and even electric fences. But a ferris wheel? That’s a new one, and it appears to be working for a Michelin-starred restaurant in Budapest, Hungary.

Costes restaurant in Budapest invited diners to enjoy their meal while riding on the famous Budapest Eye Ferris wheel, according to Business Insider. Owner Karoly Gerendai told Reuters the idea came to him when he noticed that while restaurants in the area had been allowed to open, Costes was only seeing about a tenth its pre-lockdown attendance. The restaurant hoped in doing so it could show diners that it, and other restaurants, are continually looking for new ways to keep the doors open and patrons safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that there are not many people either on the wheel or in the restaurant because there are no tourists, the opportunity arose that we could do this,” Gerendai said, per the report. “The Ferris wheel is ideal with its separate cabins so we can solve the issue of separate seating for guests.”