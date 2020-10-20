This Restaurant Is Serving Meals on a Ferris Wheel for Easy Social Distancing
That’s one way to make sure people stay six feet apart.
When it comes to social distancing, some places are being forced to get creative. So far we’ve seen wearable solutions and even electric fences. But a ferris wheel? That’s a new one, and it appears to be working for a Michelin-starred restaurant in Budapest, Hungary.
Costes restaurant in Budapest invited diners to enjoy their meal while riding on the famous Budapest Eye Ferris wheel, according to Business Insider. Owner Karoly Gerendai told Reuters the idea came to him when he noticed that while restaurants in the area had been allowed to open, Costes was only seeing about a tenth its pre-lockdown attendance. The restaurant hoped in doing so it could show diners that it, and other restaurants, are continually looking for new ways to keep the doors open and patrons safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Now that there are not many people either on the wheel or in the restaurant because there are no tourists, the opportunity arose that we could do this,” Gerendai said, per the report. “The Ferris wheel is ideal with its separate cabins so we can solve the issue of separate seating for guests.”
Costes served up a four-course meal to those who paid to ride and eat. Guests were served stewed beef, duck liver terrine with roasted root vegetables, grilled gnocchi with Jerusalem artichokes in a marrow sauce, and Poire belle Helene—a fancy way of saying poached pears—for the final course.
This one-of-a-kind dining experience wasn’t cheap, but can you really put a price on dining on a massive ferris wheel? Tickets cost about 48,000 forints (about $155), which didn’t stop people from purchasing. Within days of going on sale, Gerendai told Reuters, the tickets were sold out. Due to the success of this little stunt, Gerendai plans to bring Costes back to the Budapest Eye in the warmer months next year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.