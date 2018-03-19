People Are Infatuated With This Woman Calmly Destroying a Dude in an Eating Contest

Never has someone been so quickly and completely owned in an eating competition.
A clip from the Chinese show I'm the Winner has gone viral, and, at least for this moment, it's clear the female host is the titular winner. The snippet features two of the show's hosts having a cotton candy-eating showdown. Her cotton candy prowess will surprise just about anyone on first viewing.
The clip has been viewed more than 16 million times on the Chinese social media network Weibo, according to Buzzfeed. From there, the video made its way to Twitter, where it has been viewed another 3 million times.
The host who has made everyone want to hit the state fair is 25-year-old An-Qi, who said embarrassing her co-host the way she did was a spur of the moment decision. "When I finished, I had no idea I was so quick either," she told Buzzfeed. She also noted that her co-host was trash talking before they went head-to-head. In response to his chirping, she formulated a plan and it clearly worked. She has brought his loss to the eyes of millions.
Between her impressive speed and her stoicism, she has impressed a whole lot of people.
