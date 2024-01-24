Coughing on a Plane Without a Mask Is Just Asking for Trouble

COVID-19 public safety efforts have completely devolved. It's gotten so bad that in a recent press conference the White House took the position that it's not getting involved in COVID policy at the local level. Even as the number of infections spike again, there seems to be no push for a return to masking. Meanwhile, states like California and Oregon have departed from the Centers for Disease Control isolation recommendations and are advocating for shorter isolation periods for individuals who test positive.

And while this data maybe won't convince you to wear a mask on your next flight, the reality of our circumstances means that your decision not to won't just put your health at risk; it will also majorly annoy your fellow passengers. According to Going's just-released 2024 State of Travel, travelers named coughing without wearing a mask on a flight as their top travel pet peeve in a comprehensive recent survey. Having a cough or cold while not wearing a mask on an airplane beat out the next most popular answers—not using headphones to listen to a movie or music and kicking or pulling on the back of the seat—by a sizable amount.

"Covid may not be keeping people from traveling anymore, but if another passenger is openly sick with a cough or cold symptoms—and not wearing a mask!—27% of people say that's the worst offense you can commit in air travel right now," the State of Travel report reads.

Below are how the most annoying behaviors during air travel ranked in the survey. These results are based on the polling of thousands of Going members:

Having a cough or cold and not wearing a mask, 27%

Kicking or pulling on the back of your seat, 15%

Not using headphones to listen to music, 15%

Reclining without checking or during meals, 11%

Standing up as soon as the flight lands, 7%

Crowding the boarding area before boarding, 6%

Taking their shoes off, 6%

Hogging the middle armrest, 6%

Wearing strong perfume, cologne, or lotion, 4%

Talking when you clearly don't want to engage, 3%



We've already seen how irate someone can get when you recline your seat without proper warning—we even consulted a conflict resolution expert on how to best navigate such an interaction. But we don't need to consult an academic expert to give you advice on avoiding the biggest air travel faux pas. This one is actually pretty simple. Purchase masks—preferably with a KN95 level of protection or higher—and wear one the next time you're in an airport and on an airplane, especially if you're sick.

Worst case scenario? You won't be breathing in a bunch of strangers' icky plane breath. Best case scenario? You avoid becoming the subject of someone else's short fuse temper and you'll be less likely to catch COVID or another illness on your next flight. Win, win, win.