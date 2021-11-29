Kool Aid, Country Time, Tang & Other Drinks Recalled Due to Glass or Metal Shards

If you love instant juice from powder, Kraft Heinz is about to be the bearer of bad news. It's recalling a variety of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Kool-Aid, and Arizona Tea powdered beverages because they might have small pieces of metal or glass in the mix.

All told, 41 products are being recalled across the US. Each of them has a "Best When Used By" date between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023. Moreover, some containers of Country Time Lemonade with a "Best When Used By" date of September 15, 2023 and Tang with a "Best When Used By" date of August 20-21, 2023 are being recalled in Canada for the same reason.

You can find details on all 41 recalled products, including the size, type, "best by" date, and UPC in a list on the recall page at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The problem was discovered during "an internal review." Since there are potentially serious and self-evident consequences to drinking pieces of glass or metal, you should either throw out the powdered future juice or return what you've got for a refund.