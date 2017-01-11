Couple Illegally Climbs World's Tallest Construction Site and the Video Might Make You Sick

It's a long time until Valentine's Day, but a romantic gesture or trip with someone you enjoy spending time with is even better when it's not pegged to a made-up holiday captained by a chubby archer in a diaper. Go to a cat cafe together. Eating a disgustingly massive pile of meat together. Or, like the couple above, you could decide you're going to stand on top of the world.
Ivan Kuznetsov and Angela Nikolau traveled to Tianjin, China — a port city two hours southeast of Beijing — to scale the world's tallest construction site. It stands over 640 meters tall, which is nearly a half mile straight up in the damn air. Armed with GoPros and a drone, they ascended the construction site and have the footage to prove it.
The video of their climb might make you feel sick to your stomach as they get through the actual building and begin to traverse a crane arm sticking out over the city. They're way, way up there and it's a little terrifying, but the final view is strikingly beautiful.
Watch the video from Travel Ticker, who sponsored their climb, above. Then, see some similar acts of insanity with a video of kids climbing the outside of the Eiffel Tower sans harnesses or this rooftopper who likes to dangle from high places. After that, go ahead and never do anything like that yourself.
Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.