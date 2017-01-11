News

Couple Illegally Climbs World's Tallest Construction Site and the Video Might Make You Sick

By Published On 08/23/2016 By Published On 08/23/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

It's a long time until Valentine's Day, but a romantic gesture or trip with someone you enjoy spending time with is even better when it's not pegged to a made-up holiday captained by a chubby archer in a diaper. Go to a cat cafe together. Eating a disgustingly massive pile of meat together. Or, like the couple above, you could decide you're going to stand on top of the world. 

Ivan Kuznetsov and Angela Nikolau traveled to Tianjin, China — a port city two hours southeast of Beijing — to scale the world's tallest construction site. It stands over 640 meters tall, which is nearly a half mile straight up in the damn air. Armed with GoPros and a drone, they ascended the construction site and have the footage to prove it.

The video of their climb might make you feel sick to your stomach as they get through the actual building and begin to traverse a crane arm sticking out over the city. They're way, way up there and it's a little terrifying, but the final view is strikingly beautiful.

Watch the video from Travel Ticker, who sponsored their climb, above. Then, see some similar acts of insanity with a video of kids climbing the outside of the Eiffel Tower sans harnesses or this rooftopper who likes to dangle from high places. After that, go ahead and never do anything like that yourself.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Nov. 2

related

READ MORE
Will Ferrell's George W. Bush Impression Makes a Glorious Return

related

READ MORE
Some Verizon Customers Can't Send Texts to Other Networks

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like