Couple Finds Mysterious Safe Containing $52,000 in Diamonds & Cash in Their Backyard

Staten Island New York, home of invasive wild turkeys, is very much a land of mystery. One couple can definitely speak to the NYC borough's infinite wonder after finding a bevy of literal treasure inside a rusty safe just outside their home.
Matthew and Maria Colonna-Emanuel were always aware of the rusty box in their backyard, but long suspected it was an idle cable or electrical box. But when some deer ate away the foliage surrounding it, curiosity got the better of the couple. And because the temptation to open a mystery box in one's backyard cannot be denied, the couple wrestled open the door and found a safe stacked high with cash, jewelry, and diamonds worth roughly $52,000.
"Hundreds, jewelry, diamonds, engagement ring. Dozens of rings, gold with jade. It was stunning," Matthew Colonna-Emanuel told CBS New York.
The money was a little wet, the couple said, but hard legal tender still goes a long way if you have a blow dryer. Twitter also thought the discovery was pretty wild:
Buried among the loot, however, was a note with an address. Unlike to contents of the safe, the address wasn't a mystery -- it was matched the street number of the couple's next door neighbors. So Matthew knocked on the neighbors' door and asked whether they'd ever been the victim of a robbery. Shockingly, they'd been robbed, according to police reports, the day after Christmas in 2011. The description of the safe on file with the NYPD matched perfectly with the found safe; it reportedly contained $52,000 in stolen merchandise, which was now in the Colonna-Emanuels' possession.
Details concerning what happened during the robbery have yet to surface, but it's probable the thieves failed to crack it open, and abandoned it among the shrubs in the Colonna-Emanuels' yard.
The good samaritans returned the safe -- along with all the wet money and jewelry -- to its rightful owners.
