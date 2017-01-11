Is There a Couple Having Sex Behind This TV Presenter?

For as long as there have been TV news reporters, there have been weird things going on behind them to derail their broadcasts. And of course, the coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympics is no exception.

During his live broadcast from Rio de Janeiro on Thursday evening, BBC presenter Dan Walker was forced to acknowledge a couple behind him when viewers on social media began to question exactly what it was the two were up to as they lay together on the beach. At first glance (and indeed, at second and third glance), they do seem to be getting frisky on the sand -- and without putting a towel down, no less!