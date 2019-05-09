A Couple Was Kicked Off a Flight for Ignoring the Pre-Flight Safety Demonstration

If you fly often, you can probably recite the pre-flight safety demonstration from memory. Store your bags in the overhead bin, keep your seatbelts fastened when the light is on, put your mask on before helping those around you, emergency exits are here and here -- you know the drill. Most people sit quietly and wait for it to be over so they can dive into the in-flight entertainment or a deep sleep, but one couple straight-up refused to pay attention and was removed from their flight because of it.
Air New Zealand gave a woman and the man she was flying with the boot after repeated attempts to get the pair to listen to the pre-flight instructions while en route to Auckland from Wellington, according to a report by The Guardian. The couple reportedly made a show of their disregard for the safety information, reading books and messing with their phones. The defiant passengers were seated in the exit row, which explains why Air New Zealand crew members were so adamant that they pay attention… you know, just in case.
The woman in the pair resisted urging from flight-crew, even going as far as to stick her fingers in her ears. As a result of the altercation, the crew returned to the gate so the woman and her safety-averse companion could be escorted off the flight. According to the Evening Standard, a police spokesperson said the duo would be receiving an “infringement notice,” citing their cell phone use during the video.
Air New Zealand went above and beyond in 2017 to see that the pre-flight safety video is a little less of a snooze. The small airline added beautiful shots of New Zealand and A-list actors to the safety demonstration in the hopes of enticing more passengers to pay attention. Apparently, that’s not enough for some people.
It takes a few minutes to listen to the pre-flight safety demonstration, which is way less time than it would take to sort out new travel accommodations if you’re kicked off a flight for refusing to play along. It’s definitely a bit boring, but we recommend at least pretending to listen.
