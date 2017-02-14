Eating Carolina Reapers On a Blind Date Is One Way to Get To Know Each Other

If you need to score a hot date on Valentine's Day, adding Carolina reapers is one way to make sure things get steamy. That's the situation two people on a blind date were put in by the Facts. YouTube channel.

Two singles (who you may recognize from the Facts. "Irish People" series) are set up on a blind date where they ask each other questions as they put home increasingly spicy chicken wings. The taste test, of sorts, ends on a sauce made from the notoriously painful Carolina reaper, the spiciest pepper in the world.

The woman here proves that tolerance isn't much of a factor when you're dealing with the Carolina reaper. She was a part of a past Facts. video where they ate these same wings. That didn't go well either. However, past mistakes won't deter her from making basically the exact same mistake again.