This Coupon Company Will Give You $8,000 to Spend on a Black Friday Shopping Spree

This year, you probably aren't planning to stampede through Target to fight Karen for the very last Nintendo Switch like you might've in Black Fridays past, but that doesn't mean the super sales are off. In fact, the deals are just as sweet online—and you can skip the sweaty crowds.

Now you've got an even bigger incentive to stay home and rack up that credit card bill from the comforts of your bed. Coupon site Coupon Lawn is hiring a shopping expert to go on an $8,000 online buying spree on November 27. The only catch? You've gotta fly through that money in under an hour.

"Through this campaign, we aim to observe the changes in online shopping habits and the effectiveness of coupons during the post-pandemic," Coupon Lawn wrote on its site.

Here's how it works: You'll get 60 minutes to shop your little heart away with the provided $8,000 and Coupon Lawn will track how, where, and with what coupons you spent it. You've gotta hit up at least 10 different merchants and will be required to use company-specific deals. You'll document your spending throughout and report back.

Not only will you get to keep all of your purchases from the experiment, but you'll also score whatever cash you saved with the coupons, so the bigger the deal you score, the more money you'll get back. But how does one get such a gig? You'll have to apply with a 60-second introduction video and write up a 300-word essay complete with your personal qualifications. You'll wanna get that all completed and submitted by the final deadline: November 26 at 11:59pm.

One winner will be chosen within five hours of the application closing time. If you don't claim your prize within 24 hours, Coupon Lawn will then select a replacement candidate.