This Sub Chain Is Offering Free Subs Throughout August

It's National Sandwich Month. We're all grateful for the gift of sandwiches from all over the world. (Though, it's worth acknowledging how many of those are the result of colonization.) if you're fortunate, you've managed to avoid social media-centric debates about what qualifies as a sandwich. Is a hamburger a sandwich? Is a hot dog a sandwich? There are even debates about subs.

If you somehow fall in the camp that denies the sandwich-hood of subs, you'll be upset to see how many deals on subs exist during National Sandwich Month. Cousins Subs, a midwestern sub chain, is offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) subs throughout August in celebration of the 31 days where we honor sandwiches in the midst of 334 other days where we also recognize the greatness of sandwiches.

If you join the Cousins Club and are a new member, you'll get an offer to buy one 7.5-inch sub and get one free when you join the shop's loyalty club.

If you don't have a Cousins down the street, there are a boatload of sandwich deals you can take advantage of elsewhere, like BOGO subs at Penn Station East Coast Subs, free sandwiches at HoneyBaked Ham locations, and free chips and a drink with your sandwich at Snarf's Sandwiches. It's truly a great month and era of humanity for lovers of the sandwich.