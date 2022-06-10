Travelers Will No Longer Need a Negative COVID-19 Test to Enter to the U.S.

The Biden Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to announce that the United States will officially drop its requirement for travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. The change, which is expected to go into effect at midnight on Sunday, June 12, will relieve international travelers of a major hurdle and comes just in time for summer vacation season.

The news was first reported by CNN and confirmed in a separate report from The Associated Press, which cited an anonymous White House official. A formal announcement is expected sometime on Friday.

The travel industry has been lobbying US officials to life the requirement, which has been in place since January of 2021, for months now. The change will reportedly last for 90 days, after which the CDC will assess whether or not COVID testing requirements will be reinstated. The 90 day respite from the testing requirement will cover the peak of summer vacation season, which is expected to bring millions of people back to leisure travel.

If a new variant emerges, or infection rates dramatically change, it's possible the CDC will choose to bring back the COVID test requirement. This update to American policies regarding COVID era travel follows the TSA no longer requiring air travelers to wear masks in airports or on planes. The decision, which was announced in April, was not supported by the CDC. Instead, the public health agency advised travelers to still wear masks while traveling.