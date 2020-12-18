This New Interactive Map Will Answer All Your COVID-19 Travel Restriction Questions
The feature will include a color-coded system to advise on travel guidelines.
Although the CDC is advising against all travel due to the latest COVID-19 surge, that's not to say folks won't hop a flight this holiday season. And while we should do what Dr. Fauci says, if you're planning to jet off and see the fam, you might want to check in on local restrictions and guidelines first. A new tool from Skyskanner has that covered for you.
The travel site has introduced an interactive map feature that will guide users through what's open, what's not, and the necessary guidelines while visiting. The move was spurred by an overall lack of understanding among those looking to travel abroad. According to a study conducted by intelligence firm AudienceNet, of the 2,152 UK adults surveyed, 56% found it difficult to decipher the restrictions. Meanwhile, 77% said that the confusion was discouraging them from traveling altogether.
"People want to travel and we know there is pent-up demand from the searches we are seeing for flights and for more information; but confidence has been hit by the lack of consistency between countries worldwide regarding measures and restrictions," Skyscanner’s senior director of global marketing, brand, and content Jo McClintock said in a statement. "Consumers just do not understand the complex rules and are crying out for transparent, detailed information."
The Skyscanner map will let you set your own country of origin. It automatically color-codes accessible areas for you in green. The yellow regions are potentially an option for travel, but might have more restrictions while red zones are fully off-limits.You can also snag deets on quarantine requirements, COVID case numbers, and other necessary information.
"Our new, simple-to-use and up-to-date map helps travellers navigate the fast-changing travel landscape," McClinntock said in the statement. "However, whilst helping travellers better comprehend the current complexities can go a long way towards building confidence, it is only one piece of the puzzle – we need to see urgent, global co-ordination and harmonisation to firmly accelerate the travel recovery."
