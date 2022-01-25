3 More Nations Require Booster Shots for Entry

In early January, several tourist destinations, including France and the Netherlands, announced that they would be implementing new requirements to be considered fully vaccinated and enter the country. The initial two doses (or one for those who received a single shot) are no longer sufficient after a certain amount of time under these updates. Now, additional countries are updating their requirements, which will affect travelers and citizens alike.

Spain

Starting on February 1, Spain will require international travelers from most countries (including the US) entering the country to receive a booster shot if they received the final dose of their initial vaccine more than 270 days ago. You will not be considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after the booster shot. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from this requirement. According to Spain's tourism website, arrivals to the country are still required to fill out the country's health form.

Austria

Austria also updated its entry requirements to prevent the spread of the omicron variant. The Austrian policy is currently in effect. To enter the country, if you received the final dose of your initial vaccine over 270 days ago, you will also be required to have a booster shot. If you do not have a booster shot, you will be required to show a negative PCR test. If you have neither, you will be required to self-quarantine until you have a negative PCR test. Travelers will still be required to fill out the Pre-Travel Clearance form.

Singapore

Starting on February 14, Singapore will require all travelers aged 18 and up to have the booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated if they received their final dose of the vaccine more than 270 days ago. The same requirement for people ages 12 and up will go into effect starting on March 14. Singapore has a complete travel checklist on what is required for travelers from the US, including a Vaccinated Travel Pass.

In the case of all three countries, the timeframe for when full vaccination status for the initial doses has lapsed is 270 days. This is also the standard the European Union set to be considered fully vaccinated when traveling between countries with the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has Spain and Austria listed as a Level 4 on their travel risk assessment chart. Level 4 is the highest risk designation, and countries with 500 COVID cases per 100,000 people are placed in that category. Singapore is listed as a Level 3 risk, which means that between 100 and 500 COVID cases have been reported per 100,000 people.