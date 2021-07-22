A COVID-Positive Man Dressed up as His Wife to Sneak on a Flight

An Indonesian man is reportedly facing jail time after he was caught boarding a plane in disguise after testing positive for COVID-19, per CNN. Indonesia is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases, many of which are being caused by the new Delta variant. The man, identified only by the initials DW, certainly earned points for creativity, but his ruse put other passengers in harm's way and that's not cool.

According to CNN Indonesia, DW boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate in Indonesia wearing a niqab, which fully covered him, hiding his real identity. He used his wife's ID and negative PCR test result to board the plane, and almost got away with it. While he was able to get on the flight from Jakarta's Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, the man ditched his disguise mid-flight.

"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result, and the vaccination card with his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada, told reporters after the man's arrest, according to USA Today. "All documents are under his wife's name."

A member of the flight crew told authorities at the plane's destination that they saw someone wearing niqab enter an airplane restroom and come out wearing men's clothes, according to the report. Airport security detained the passenger upon landing. He was tested for COVID-19 on the scene, and the PCR test came back positive.

Per CNN, Ternate COVID-19 Task Force Operational Head, Muhammad Arif Gani, told the media, "the airport immediately contacted the Ternated City COVID-19 Handling Task Force team to evacuate the man while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and then taking him in an ambulance to his house (in Ternate City) to self-isolate, where he will be supervised by Task Force officers." Local police said they fully intend to prosecute the man in question once his self-isolation period is over.