Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Other Perks with Your Vaccine Card
You shouldn't need free stuff to get vaccinated, but it's there if you want it.
Nabbing a free snack for doing what you were doing anyhow is the best kind of promotion. There are a whole lot of companies doing just that, offering you free food or other perks for showing proof that you're fully vaccinated. You can wind up with some free beer from Sam Adams, a donut from Krispy Kreme, or a hot dog from Nathan's, among other treats—just for getting your COVID-19 vaccine.
We've put together a running list of all the places offering perks for showing your vaccine card. Here's what you can get:
Free Food for Vaccinated IndividualsKrispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
White Castle
The deal: Get the original fast food chain's celebratory cake on a stick in one of four flavors—butter cake, fudge dipped brownie, fudge dipped cheesecake-on-a-stick, or birthday cake—for free by showing proof that you're vaccinated.
When: Through May 31
Sam Adams
The deal: The first 10,000 people to show proof of completing their COVID-19 vaccine can get $7 in beer money.
When: Through the end of April
Budweiser
The deal: If you've been vaccinated, you can get a free round of beer from Budweiser. Here's how you can get in on the freebie.
When: Until May 16 or "until all prizes have been awarded"
So Good So You
The deal: If you got your shot, they'll give you a shot (of their probiotic juice shots). Fill out this form and you'll get a rebate to get one at the grocery store.
When: Ongoing
Free Rides to Your Vaccine AppointmentLyft
The deal: Many people lack easy transportation access. Lyft is offering free rides in some cities to people who qualify for one. See if you qualify here.
When: Ongoing
Other PerksUp-Down
The deal: The chain of bars with arcade games (the one near me has a pretty solid pinball collection) will give you $5 in free tokens when you present a completed vaccination card within three weeks of your final dose.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for Vaccinated IndividualsCincinnati Reds - Cincinnati, Ohio
The deal: Get $10 View Level tickets to weekday baseball games if you show your vaccine card at the box office.
When: Ongoing
Cleveland Cinemas - Cleveland, Ohio
The deal: Show your vaccination card and get a free 44-ounce popcorn.
When: Through April 30
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake - Walled Lake, Michigan
The deal: The "Pots for Shots" program will give you a free UBaked pre-rolled joint when you show your vaccine card.
When: Through April 30
Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
Market Garden - Cleveland, Ohio
The deal: The first 2021 vaccinated people to sign up at the link above can grab a Market Garden beer for 10 cents.
When: Until 2021 have claimed the deal
The Mint Dispensary - Phoenix, Arizona
The deal: A local ABC affiliate says that Mint Dispensary is offering free weed edibles if you show you've been vaccinated. It's worth calling ahead to make sure that the deal is still offered before you show up.
When: Ongoing
Nathan's Famous - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Come in on the same day as your second vaccination shot, and the location in Coney Island will give you a free hot dog.
When: Ongoing
