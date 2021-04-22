News Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Other Perks with Your Vaccine Card You shouldn't need free stuff to get vaccinated, but it's there if you want it.

Nabbing a free snack for doing what you were doing anyhow is the best kind of promotion. There are a whole lot of companies doing just that, offering you free food or other perks for showing proof that you're fully vaccinated. You can wind up with some free beer from Sam Adams, a donut from Krispy Kreme, or a hot dog from Nathan's, among other treats—just for getting your COVID-19 vaccine. We've put together a running list of all the places offering perks for showing your vaccine card. Here's what you can get:

Photo courtesy of Boston Beer

Free Rides to Your Vaccine Appointment Lyft

The deal: Many people lack easy transportation access. Lyft is offering free rides in some cities to people who qualify for one.

When: Ongoing Many people lack easy transportation access. Lyft is offering free rides in some cities to people who qualify for one. See if you qualify here Ongoing

Other Perks Up-Down

The deal: The chain of bars with arcade games (the one near me has a pretty solid pinball collection) will give you $5 in free tokens when you present a completed vaccination card within three weeks of your final dose.

When: Ongoing The chain of bars with arcade games (the one near me has a pretty solid pinball collection) will give you $5 in free tokens when you present a completed vaccination card within three weeks of your final dose.Ongoing

Local Deals for Vaccinated Individuals Cincinnati Reds - Cincinnati, Ohio

The deal: Get $10 View Level tickets to weekday baseball games if you show your vaccine card at the box office.

When: Ongoing Get $10 View Level tickets to weekday baseball games if you show your vaccine card at the box office.: Ongoing Cleveland Cinemas - Cleveland, Ohio

The deal: Show your vaccination card and get a free 44-ounce popcorn.

When: Through April 30 The Greenhouse of Walled Lake - Walled Lake, Michigan

The deal: The "Pots for Shots" program will give you a free UBaked pre-rolled joint when you show your vaccine card.

When: Through April 30 Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31 Market Garden - Cleveland, Ohio

The deal: The first 2021 vaccinated people to sign up at the link above can grab a Market Garden beer for 10 cents.

When: Until 2021 have claimed the deal The Mint Dispensary - Phoenix, Arizona

The deal: A local ABC affiliate says that Mint Dispensary is offering free weed edibles if you show you've been vaccinated. It's worth calling ahead to make sure that the deal is still offered before you show up.

When: Ongoing Nathan's Famous - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: Come in on the same day as your second vaccination shot, and the location in Coney Island will give you a free hot dog.

When: Ongoing

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.