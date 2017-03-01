News

This Cow Got a Little Too Friendly With a TV Reporter

By Published On 03/01/2017 By Published On 03/01/2017
cow lick news blooper
Screengrab Instagram | @jobethdeveratv

Trending

related

This Beer Company Will Pay You $12,000 To Travel and Drink Beer All Summer

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

Every Single Bro at the Bar, Ranked

related

The Complete Bushwick Dining Guide

Doing TV news is fraught with peril. You might crash a scooter, lose your mind laughing, accidentally eat poison or you might discover in front of a large audience that you aren't mature enough to hear the word beaver without laughing. Even worse, you might have to work with an animal. What with animals not being people, they don't give a damn about the camera or common courtesy, deadlines or personal space.

Take, for instance, this cow. It looks like a perfectly fine cow. You might think you could walk by that cow without anything untoward happening. That would be a mistake. 

Hawaiian reporter Jobeth Devera of KGMB and KHNL discovered this cow wasn't a gracious guest. Devera was doing a segment on a push for the legalization of raw milk in Hawaii when the aforementioned cow got way too friendly. Way too friendly.

Fortunately for Devera, the segment was pre-taped and not live. That means she was able to respond with the proper amount of shock and then re-tape the segment. But she clearly understands how the internet works. She shared the outtake on Instagram and used it to promote her reporting.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's One Big Reason You Shouldn't Buy a New iPhone

related

READ MORE
This Homemade Nerf Gun Is Powerful Enough to Shoot Through a Can

related

READ MORE
This Early Springtime Map Shows How Doomed We Are

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like