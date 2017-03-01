This Cow Got a Little Too Friendly With a TV Reporter

Hawaiian reporter Jobeth Devera of KGMB and KHNL discovered this cow wasn't a gracious guest. Devera was doing a segment on a push for the legalization of raw milk in Hawaii when the aforementioned cow got way too friendly. Way too friendly.

Fortunately for Devera, the segment was pre-taped and not live. That means she was able to respond with the proper amount of shock and then re-tape the segment. But she clearly understands how the internet works. She shared the outtake on Instagram and used it to promote her reporting.

