Robot Suitcase Follows You Around Like a Little Suitcase Butler

And, good god, it does more. The power unit is removable, doubling as a portable charging station with USB ports for your phone. It also sets off an alarm on the bracelet once you move too far away from it, to remind you that you're leaving it behind. If it's, say, left in the taxi you took to the airport, Cowarobot has embedded GPS and its own app, so it can easily be tracked.

The company is currently crowdfunding the launch on Indiegogo, with an expected ship date slated for November. They've already hit 345 percent of their goal.

It's a pretty crazy package and the $499 price tag doesn't even seem that steep, considering a nice suitcase can easily run upwards of $150 and this is basically Rosie from The Jetsons. Though, it only comes with a one-year warranty. With something as new to the market and high-tech as this, you might hope for a little more than that. On the other hand, Tommy Callahan sold brake pads with no warranty and still made you feel good.