Cows Stampede Into Grocery Store and Raid Produce Section

It's easy to underestimate cows. Mostly, they just stand around, chewing, and you could confuse their contentedness for a lack of ambition. But, in fact, cows just know what they want. For proof of that, consider this video.
Applebee's Serving New Dollar Hurricanes to Kick Off Mardi Gras
What you're watching are four enterprising cows who decided that they wanted the contents of a supermarket in Hong Kong, and took what they wanted. The bovine gang raided the produce section, eating their fill like the bandits of yore. Per Vice, local newspaper Ming Pao reported that the stampede overtook the Fusion grocery store in Mui Wo until staff and patrons were able to shoo them out.
Apparently, there are feral cows all over Hong Kong and Mui Wo, but District Councillor Andy Wong Man-hon told Ming Pao that this was the first time he'd heard of a gang of cows raiding a grocery store. A spokesperson for the company that owns the Fusion grocery told the website Coconuts that all the produce had since been destroyed, also stressing that the shelves had been cleaned.
So, don't underestimate cows.
h/t Vice
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.