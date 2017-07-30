This Dude Proves Being Pinched by a Lobster Hurts a Whole Lot

Almost every cartoon, at some point, has a lobster pinch someone, causing immense pain for the victim. Then you go to a restaurant and the lobster's claws in the tank are rubber-banded shut. The message is clear. It must be a brutal experience to get pinched.
But have you ever actually seen someone get pinched? Is it as bad as advertised? Naturally, the man to get to the bottom of this is Coyote Peterson while on a trip to Maine. He's the man behind such ill-conceived stunts as being stung by bullet ants and lion fish.
The episode starts harmlessly. He tries a couple of lobsters that don't do much damage. Peterson begins to postulate maybe we've overblown how much it hurts to tangle with a lobster. Maybe the lobster's bark is far worse than its bite.
He gives it one last try the following day. The team buys a lobster from a tank at a restaurant where the crustacean is kept in cold water and a dark room. That setting more closely resembles its natural environment.
Peterson brings his hand to the lobster and... there it is. It hurts. A lot. The yelling and grimace on his face are all the confirmation you're going to need. There is no need to test this for yourself. Case closed.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.