Watching a Sloth Poop is Actually Incredibly Interesting

You’re probably unfamiliar with the pooping rituals of sloths. But who isn’t, really? Coyote Peterson fell into this demographic, until he went down to Central America to explore the mysteries of how these furry animals unleash their bowels.

By this time, you know Peterson as the borderline sadist animal expert who subjects himself to powerful insect stings. For this episode of his YouTube series, Brave Wilderness, he takes a different approach, visiting the Kids Saving the Rainforest Animal Sanctuary in Costa Rica. He’s joined by the sanctuary’s resident sloth-expert, and helps an adorable sloth named Patty squeeze out a sloth-turd.