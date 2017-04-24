This Maniac Let a Snapping Turtle Bite Him on Purpose and It Went Worse Than Expected

From showcasing nature in your backyard to highlighting poisonous snakes in the Costa Rican rain forest, Coyote Peterson highlights the wonders and dangers of the natural world on his Brave Wilderness YouTube channel. However, some episodes are a little more about him doing something stupid and cringeworthy.
In the proud tradition of Peterson being intentionally stung by a tarantula hawk or bullet ant, he has dangled his hand like a juicy flank steak in front of a snapping turtle's sharp beak.
This is obviously not going to go well. Yet, it repeatedly goes worse than you'd expect. Peterson glues a dowel to his hand to stop the turtle from tearing out a chunk. That sounds like a good idea. At least it does until the turtle misses the spot Peterson hoped it'd bite.
Before that, Peterson outlines three ways he can get the turtle to release once it clamps down. He can, 1. pour water over the turtle's head, 2. submerge the turtle in water, or 3. pour rubbing alcohol on the turtle's head. This all seems fine. He knows what he's doing. Right?
As it unfolds, you realize there are extra pains to each of these methods. The water goes into the wound and ultimately made the turtle clamp down harder. Dunking the turtle requires lifting a turtle with a hand in its mouth. That proves too painful to even try. Lastly, have you ever put rubbing alcohol on a wound? How about pouring a whole lot of it into a wound that is actively being torn open?
If you like to cringe at other people in pain, the play button is at the top of the page.
