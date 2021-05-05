CPK Is Serving Heart-Shaped Pizzas & Discounts for Mother's Day

Your mom deserves a whole lot more than a gift card or bouquet of flowers for putting up with you for 18 years and beyond. And while there is no material item out there to properly say thank you for all the blood, sweat, and tears of motherhood, the absolute least you can do is celebrate mom with a heart-shaped pizza.

California Pizza Kitchen is slinging heart-shaped pies on Mother's Day—in all the fan-favorite varieties, I might add—for no extra charge. So whether you fell down on the job and need a last-minute plan (I mean, it happens) or your mom just loves a good slice, pizza is the route to go.

Better yet, there's a deal to sweeten it. Dine-in guests on May 9 will score a "special discount" that's redeemable between May 10 and May 16. CPK is also planning to donate 20% of food and beverage purchases between May 3 and May 6 to Every Mother Counts, an organization that helps women thrive in motherhood across the globe. And you can swipe 10% off online gift cards with code MOM2021 through the month of May.

Deciding you want CPK isn't the problem, but deciding what kind of pizza you want there? A little more difficult. Don't worry, though. We got you covered. We've compiled a definitive ranking of the menu's best based on a few key factors: ingredient interplay, utensil-bility, ingredient distribution, and pizza resemblance.

Our faves? The Sicilian, classic Pepperoni, Roasted Garlic Chicken top the list with Carne Asada and BBQ Chicken Pizza trailing shortly behind. Now, you can request all of the above in that appropriate heart-shape for a weekend activity with mom.