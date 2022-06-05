Crab Meat Has Been Recalled in 4 States Due to Listeria

A crab meat recall has been declared, impacting four states across the southern US.

Irvington Seafood has announced a recall on one-pound packages of its "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat." The crab may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected during routine testing in May.

The FDA found listeria on "cooking equipment and [in the] cooking room," but the food was not tested, according to the notice. The company chose to initiate a recall based on that testing. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the potential contamination.

The meat was distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In particular, you're looking for bags with the following batch numbers written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146, 148, and 150.

Despite the recall shared by the FDA stating that there are no reported illnesses, the notice recommends that anyone with the meat at home return it for a refund. Listeria can cause serious sickness, particularly in "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," per the FDA. It's not worth taking chances with potentially contaminated food.