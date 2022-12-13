Cracker Barrel's To-Go Holiday Meals Feature a New French Toast Entrée

Everyone is familiar with the sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles, but has anyone ever considered switching things up with french toast perhaps? The menu makers over at Cracker Barrel have.

The restaurant chain recently added Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast to its menu. The dish is prepared with sourdough bread, hand-dipped in egg batter and fried on the griddle. Each serving comes with a choice of either Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples as a side, along with butter and syrup, of course.

The latest addition to Cracker Barrel's menu starts at $8.49 per person, but you can also get a supersized order if you're catering to a party of 10 or more. You can also opt for the Family Meal Basket to-go, which serves smaller groups of five.

If you're looking for more traditional holiday meal options, Cracker Barrel is bringing back its Prime Rib and Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve meals as well. These meals will be available to pick up from December 21 to December 28.

The prime rib option starts at $124.99, serves 4 to 6 and includes a side of au jus and horseradish as well as mashed potatoes and roasted gravy, your choice of two Country Sides along with a few sweet bread rolls.

The ham option starts at $159.99, serves 8-10 and includes cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, a choice of two Country sides, sweet bread rolls, apple streusel pie and pecan pie.

The cheapest option, at $109.99, is Cracker Barrel's Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner. The description for this one is also quite the mouthful. The meal serves 4-6 and in addition to the sugar-cured ham, also includes cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n' cheese, choice of one Country Side, and sweet yeast rolls.

If you pre-order now and schedule your pickup on December 22 or December 23 you'll receive a $10 bonus card with a Heat n' Serve Feast, or a $5 bonus card with a Heat n' Serve Family Dinner.

If you've got dinner covered and you'd just like some assistance with appetizers, then you might want to check out Cracker Barrel's Barrel Bites. If you want to go this route, you can choose from a selection of options including Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites, Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots, and Biscuit Beignets. The only catch? Barrel Bites are only available for groups of 10 or more.

Maybe you're someone who has dinner and appetizers covered, but preparing sides is where you draw the line. In that case, you can eliminate prep time with Cracker Barrel's Homestyle Sides, which are available to feed parties of 4-6 or 8-10.

All of the following dishes are prepared hot and ready to serve or chilled to reheat and serve later. You can choose from options including Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Mac n' Cheese, Country Green Beans and more.

You can find more details on Cracker Barrel's catering options here.