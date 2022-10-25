Cracker Barrel Just Launched Pre-Orders for Its To-Go Thanksgiving Meals

The best part about Thanksgiving is sitting down to a large meal, and diving in. Cracker Barrel is making getting to that part of the holiday even easier, with fully prepared Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies now available for pre-orders.

"At Cracker Barrel, we understand how important the holidays are for our guests and how much time families spend preparing for gatherings with loved ones," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said in a press release. "With all the challenges families faced this year, they deserve to spend more time with their loved ones and Cracker Barrel has a variety of options to make the holidays more convenient and special.”

The Heat N’ Serve Meals can be prepared in two hours or less, and start at $14.99 per person. The Heat n’ Feast serves eight to 10 people, while the Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner serves four to six people. Both options include a bundle of protein, sides, bread and dessert. The options will be available for pick-up from Cracker Barrel between November 19 and 26, and à la carte Thanksgiving menu items are also available.

You can place orders and explore the details of all of Cracker Barrel’s pre-made Thanksgiving offerings at CrackerBarrel.com/Thanksgiving.