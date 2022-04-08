Cracker Barrel Just Debuted a New Fried Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich competition continues. Since Popeyes shook everything up in 2019, brands haven't left a fried crumb behind. Now, Cracker Barrel has decided to enter the ring with its new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich.

Today the chain announced that its virtual brand, Chicken n' Biscuits, would be selling the new sandwiches at 400 locations nationwide via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. The new menu addition features the brand's signature fried chicken, which is hand-breaded and crispy. The sandwich is adorned with fresh pickles and completed with a brioche bun, served alongside steak fries and Duke's Mayonnaise.

To order the sandwich, all you have to do is open up one of the delivery apps mentioned above, search Chicken n' Biscuits, and select the new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. Retail prices will vary.