Cracker Jack Is Celebrating Women in Sports with New 'Cracker Jill' Packages

While I won't go off on my usual tangent, let me say this: Women are often undervalued and underestimated, particularly in sports. And while a pack of Cracker Jacks is certainly not going to solve an overarching societal issue, at least it's a start.

The classic stadium snack is getting a makeover. To "celebrate women who break down barriers in sports," Cracker Jack has unveiled five special-edition "Cracker Jill" bags, which will be available at MLB ballparks across the US.

"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay Tina Mahal said in the press release. "Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We've been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they're represented even in our most iconic snacks."

Cracker Jack is also putting its money where its mouth is with a $200,000 donation to the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), a nonprofit supporting women and girls to reach their potential on and off the athletic field.

Fans can donate directly to the cause online too. Drop your $5, and Cracker Jack will send a Cracker Jill bag right to you.

"Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport," WSF CEO Danette Leighton said in the release. "Representation matters—it encourages and inspires the next generation. It's wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who've broken barriers."