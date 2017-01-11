Help This Craigslist Missed Connection Find Love at Taco Bell

Sometimes romance comes at you fast. Like when you walk into a Taco Bell with your mom, only to find the love of your life standing in front of you, waiting in line for some Cinnabon Delights.
That’s at least discernible from this gut-wrenching Missed Connections post on Craigslist, written by a prospective lover-boy in New York state’s Hudson Valley. In his post, titled “Love at Taco Bell,” the dude pours his heart out, listing all the ways he was knocked off his damn feet as the smell of fire sauce and Gordita Crunch wafted through the air.
Clearly smitten, the gentleman caller writes that a smile from this woman sent shockwaves of joy throughout his body. “After we both ordered our eyes met again as you were over by the napkins and hot sauce and I was over by the soft drink dispenser,” he wrote. “You smiled at me ;-) I swear my heart melted like the inside of my Cinnabon Delights.” (Don’t be mistaken, that is poetry).
Unfortunately, the young man’s mom totally cramped his style, as he explains in the post: “You dropped your bag getting napkins. I wanted to pick it up for you and ask for your number but it would've been weird with my Mom right there.” Without his mother there, hovering in that weird, motherly sort of way, things probably would have gone more smoothly. As with most Missed Connections, the tenor of this post is ultimately sad. “I so wanted to share my Cinnabon Delights with you (and my heart too),” the author makes earnestly clear.
There is still hope for love to blossom in this unsuspecting Taco Bell in Middletown, New York. If you’re out there, mystery woman, the author would like to partake in some fast-food dessert with you, and perhaps stare wistfully into your eyes.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.