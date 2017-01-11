Help This Craigslist Missed Connection Find Love at Taco Bell

Sometimes romance comes at you fast. Like when you walk into a Taco Bell with your mom, only to find the love of your life standing in front of you, waiting in line for some Cinnabon Delights.

That’s at least discernible from this gut-wrenching Missed Connections post on Craigslist, written by a prospective lover-boy in New York state’s Hudson Valley. In his post, titled “Love at Taco Bell,” the dude pours his heart out, listing all the ways he was knocked off his damn feet as the smell of fire sauce and Gordita Crunch wafted through the air.

Clearly smitten, the gentleman caller writes that a smile from this woman sent shockwaves of joy throughout his body. “After we both ordered our eyes met again as you were over by the napkins and hot sauce and I was over by the soft drink dispenser,” he wrote. “You smiled at me ;-) I swear my heart melted like the inside of my Cinnabon Delights.” (Don’t be mistaken, that is poetry).