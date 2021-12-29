Cream Puffs From Costco & Other Stores Have Been Recalled Due to Metal Fragments

Poppies International has announced a recall on a variety of its Delizza Cream Puffs because they may contain small metal fragments.

The North Carolina-based company discovered the problem during production. The sweets have been sold at stores including Costco, Safeway, ShopRite, and PriceRite locations. Fortunately, despite the alarming nature of the recall, the company says no injuries or issues have been reported in connection with the cream puffs.

Here's a list of the recalled products:

Delizza Chocolate Enrobed 30-count packages w/ lot codes "L1J5021" and "L1K5021" with a "best before" date of "06/09/2023."

Delizza Cream Puffs 30-count packages w/ lot codes "L2N5021" and "L2O5021" with a "best before" date of "06/10/2023."

Delizza Cream Puffs 120-count packages w/ lot codes "L32E5021" and "L32F5021" with a "best before" date of "06/07/2023."

The 120-count packages were distributed at Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada. The 30-count packages were sold at Safeway stores in Northern California. The 30-count Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs have been sold at ShopRite and PriceRite locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Anyone with the cream puffs at home is encouraged to return them for a refund. Don't take a risk no matter how good those cream puffs might look.