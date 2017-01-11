Clown Porn Searches Have Skyrocketed Thanks to the Creepy Clown Epidemic

The recent rash of scary clown sightings all across America has been troubling for both law enforcement officials and, believe it or not, the professional clown industry. But it turns out the creepy clown epidemic could prove to be a bit of a boon for the internet porn business, with "clown porn" searches skyrocketing in recent weeks, according to a new study from Pornhub. Seriously.

As explained in a SFW Pornhub blog post, clown-related porn searches on the popular porn site have surged by a whopping 213% since mid-September and there have been at least 100,000 clown porn searches in the last 30 days alone. With numbers like that, "clowning around" isn't even close to an appropriate euphemism for all the bozos beating their boners out there. Here's Pornhub's chart showing the monstrous growth: