World Clown Association Condemns All Those Creepy Clown Outbreaks

Over the last several months, mysterious clown sightings have scared the hell out of people all across the country. Of course, this is hardly the weirdest thing to happen to America this year (unfortunately), but it turns out the rampant hysteria surrounding the creepy clown outbreaks could be having a negative impact on the decidedly less-creepy, professional clown industry.
As explained in a report by Australia's news.com.au, Randy Christensen, president of the World Clown Association (yes, that's a real thing), has publicly condemned the massive creepy clown epidemic that now spans from Alabama to Australia. Christensen said the propagation of the malevolent actors, who have been spotted lurking in the woods and wandering near roads, are actually tarnishing the clown industry's reputation. Sure, normal looking clowns tend to freak some people out, but their job is to entertain people and make them laugh.
"We're full of people that love children, bring smiles and want to help people laugh and bring comic relief," Christensen said, per the report. "The people dressing up are trying to scare people, no professional clown would ever take part in anything like that."
Aside from the obvious dangers of creepy clown pranks and the public nuisance factor, some members of the clown association have even lost work amid the growing fear of creepy clown incidents, Christensen said, according to the report. And, well, there's nothing funny about any of those things.
The organization's denunciation of the scary clowns and defense of friendly, professional comes just weeks after Stephen King, the guy who's famous for scaring the hell out of people with creepy clown stories, urged people not to play into the hysteria:
This is all to say that most clowns are good people underneath all those caked layers of makeup, squeaky noses, and carnival costumes despite how much they may give you the willies. All those asshole jokesters -- or worse -- out there, however, are not helping.
