This Creepy Nanny Job Listing Warns of Working in a Very Haunted House

Have you ever considered what it might take to convince you to move into a haunted house? A million bucks? Nothing? How about $63,000 per year and a month's paid vacation? If that sounds like a deal to you, then you might consider applying to be the new live-in nanny for a family in Scotland that's seeking someone to look after their two young kids and move into their home, which is apparently so haunted that it's scared off five different sitters in the last year alone.
The job listing, which could have easily been plucked from the opening minutes of some B horror flick, outlines the duties expected of the live-in nanny, who would be tasked with looking after the 5- and 7-year-old children of two busy professionals. In addition to making breakfast and getting the kids ready every morning, ferrying them to and from school, helping with homework, and prepping them for bed, the nanny may oftentimes find themselves the sole caretaker of the kids -- alone in the house -- for up to four weekdays and nights per week. Oh, and did we mention this house is haunted as all hell? Minor detail. However, the family is shockingly candid about it, considering an entire section of the listing is dedicated to their home's supernatural happenings, and its frustrating effect on their nanny search:
"We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. 5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven't personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we've been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person."
Unfortunately, the family hasn't provided any photos of the home, which is located on a spacious property in a small village in the Scottish Borders area of the UK (just south of Edinburgh), but they do describe it as historic and having "spectacular views," if you're into that sort of thing. If you're hired, you'll not only live there for free, but earn a £50,000 salary ($63,085), which is over $20,000 higher than the high-end average for a live-in nanny in the UK. The perks also include four weeks of paid vacation, and a comfy room with its own private bathroom and kitchen. And maybe a friendly ghost, if you're lucky.
It'd be easy to dismiss this all as some big joke, but it turns out the listing is legit. According to Richard Conway, the founder of the site Childcare.co.uk where the listing was posted, they did some digging to ensure it wasn't some elaborate hoax.
"Some of the guys at HQ were skeptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realized it was a genuine position. We have hundreds of thousands of providers on the site and we’re hoping that one of them will be able to help them," he told the Mirror in an interview. "The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition!" So, like, a hearty Mary Poppins type?
It turns out a number of brave souls are interested, after all. The family just posted an update to say they've been overwhelmed by the response, and have already received over 2,000 messages related to the position since the listing went up a couple weeks ago. It couldn't be any worse than some of these crummy entry-level gigs, right?
h/t Local 10 News
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.