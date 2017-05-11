This Property Listing Has a Creepy Upstairs Neighbor You're Not Allowed to Meet

If you’re entering the home buyer’s market and using Zillow as your guide, chances are you’ll be steering clear of this fixer-upper in South Carolina. The asking price of $155,779 might seem like an afterthought once you heed the details: There’s a tenant in an upstairs apartment whom you may not meet or interact with under any circumstances. Creepy? Why, yes, very much so.
Several outlets have noticed the potential axe-murderer upstairs, and managed to copy the original listing info before it was deleted:
"Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don’t bother asking.)"
Aside from being in a state of disrepair, the home obviously doesn’t inspire feelings of warmth and comfort. You’ll have a roommate you’re forbidden from speaking to, and this person won’t pay rent. They’ll just be there, always upstairs, LIVING IN YOUR HOUSE.
First noticed on Twitter, the listing is rightfully being called a nightmare house:
The man tasked with selling this unsellable piece of property, real estate agent Randal Longo, is just as perplexed as everyone else, having told local reporters: “[The owner’s] got some mystery tenant up there that apparently he can’t answer many questions about, which is kind of strange.”
On the upside, the house does have central heat and a potential gateway to the underworld in the backyard:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.