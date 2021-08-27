Creme Savers Are Finally Coming Back After a Decade Away

Everyone seems to be trying to reinvent the wheel when it comes to food. And listen, innovation is welcome. But sometimes, instead of trying to cube a pancake or stack a bunch of meats on each other (both cool things), we should look to the past.

Thankfully, Creme Savers is doing just that. After a decade out of stores, the best hard candy to ever be produced is coming back. Mars Wrigley and Iconic Candy finally caved to demands from consumers and returned the candies to their rightful spot, nestled next to the other sweets that grandmas and nurses pull out of their pockets and offer as a small form of comfort.

While Creme Savers used to be sold in many different flavors, their initial comeback will be a bit more limited. For now, only Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme flavors will be available. Considering that those are two of the most popular versions, it’s a starting lineup to be proud of. And to really drive home the nostalgia, the candies will be in their original packaging.

In a press release, Iconic Candy has promised that the new candies will “recapture the magical taste” of Creme Savers. Fans of the candy will be able to put Iconic Candy’s word to the test starting in mid-September when the Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme Creme Savers will be put on the shelves in 1,414 Big Lots locations across 47 states.