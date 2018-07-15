Venus and the Moon Will Have a Special Meeting in the Night Sky on Sunday

It's a great night to casually view the stars. The two brightest objects in Earth's sky besides the sun, Venus and the moon, will meet on the evening of July 15.
That night, a waxing crescent moon will sit just to the right of Venus. On the east coast, the two orbs will be two degrees apart by "mid-twilight," reports Space.com. In the Western US, they'll be half as far apart, creating an even more striking image.
The pair will hang together until about 10:30pm local time when they set. You'll be able to see Venus with the naked eye, but the view, as ever, will be more spectacular if you use binoculars or a telescope. It should be easy to spot if you have clear skies because, well, it's the moon. However, if you're having difficulties, the duo will sit in the western sky.
With the short period of time before the moon sets, you'll probably get the best view about 30-60 minutes after sunset. After that, they'll be sinking in the sky and could be obscured by buildings on the horizon.
Additionally, with the crescent moon so slight, you may notice a dim glow to the dark portion of the moon. The effect is called earthshine. It's caused by the sun reflecting off the Earth and lighting up the lunar night. As with any stargazing, you'll get a better view if you get away from the light pollution of the city. However, both objects are so bright you shouldn't have any trouble spotting them.
If you miss the display, the two will be near each other for a few nights, but Sunday will definitely be the closest you'll be able to see them.
h/t Sky & Telescope
