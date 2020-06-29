NASA Astronauts Snap Photo of SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft During Spacewalk
Even astronauts are still in awe of space.
It's satisfying to know that it's not only people tethered to Earth by gravity who find the view of our home planet from outer space striking. Astronauts who are living in space for months at a time still have the capacity to be awed by the beauty of space and our planet.
NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken conducted the first of two spacewalks on the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26. Cassidy snapped a photo he later posted to Twitter, noting, "Astronauts cherish every opportunity to be part of a #spacewalk, and yesterday was no different." Even for those not walking on the outside of the ISS, the image is striking. In it, you can see SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS.
The capsule can be seen near the top of the image, looking a bit tiny attached to the huge Space Station. It's not quite a luxurious apartment, but the capsule is large enough for the pair of astronauts who used it to arrive at the Space Station at the end of May.
Astronauts cherish every opportunity to be part of a #spacewalk, and yesterday was no different. @AstroBehnken and I completed the first step in updating the external batteries which are connected to the outboard starboard solar arrays on @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/hsE0bJld5t— Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 27, 2020
The spacewalk on June 26 was the first of two that will replace aging batteries on the ISS with new lithium-ion batteries. The second spacewalk will take place on the morning of July 1, and you'll be able to stream the whole seven-hour thing live through NASA TV. That's a long time to watch someone else go through a day of work, but you don't have to watch the whole thing.
