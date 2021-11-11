Taco Bell Is Testing New Crispy Dipping Flautas & More

Taco Bell has been on a roll, introducing one innovative new menu offering after another and bringing back old favorites. The fourth meal founder is rolling out yet another exciting offering: Crispy Dipping Flautas. We're drooling already.

The offering is perfect for on-the-go or stationary snacking. T-Bell's new Crispy Dipping Flautas feature warm flour tortillas stuffed with Taco Bell's signature seasoned beef and melted cheese, and all that goodness is rolled up and crisped to perfection. Crispy Dipping Flautas come in pairs and are served with your choice of dipping sauce, whether that's Spicy Ranch, Nacho Cheese, or Creamy Chipotle. They also come as a Flauta Box, which includes two Crispy Dipping Flautas, Cinnamon Twists, a Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, and a medium drink for $5.49.

Here's the bad news: Taco Bell is only testing its Crispy Dipping Flautas right now, and that means they're only available in a single market. Customers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will be able to order them, and the rest of us will have to cross our fingers and hope they're a hit.

While you wait, there are plenty of other exciting new offerings on the Taco Bell menu, like the Grilled Cheese Burrito. You really can't go wrong.