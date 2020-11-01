These Ready-to-Drink Bloody Marys Are the Ultimate At-Home Brunch Beverage

Temperatures are officially on the decline, which means we've got two options: to dress appropriately for the weather (hats, scarves, the whole nine years ) or outfit ourselves in something a better—like a booze blanket. You know, the simple tactic of drinking one too many Bloody Marys to keep toasty. It's a tradition as old as time.

And now, you don't even need to stock up on supplies to do so. Crispy Pig has created a ready-to-drink Bloody Mary that not only comes in cans, but a 3.5-liter box, too. Trust me, it tastes better when you don't have to play bartender yourself. Leave it up to the professionals, my friends.

The blend is a little different than your typical Bloody Mary. Instead of a vodka, Crispy Pig's version features whiskey and a 10% ABV and 144 calories in those 12-ounce cans. You can score 4-packs for $12.99 or go the more cost-effective route with the 3.5L box at $29.99. California and Nevada residents can score the product at retail stores, but for the rest of us, the Crispy Pig is available for shipping nationwide beginning Sunday, November 1.