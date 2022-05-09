Croatia Drops All COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers
The country is the latest to relax its policies.
Travelers can now enter Croatia without needing a COVID vaccination, COVID testing, or any related quarantine issues, according to Travel + Leisure. The entry requirements currently in place are the exact requirements that existed before the pandemic. Croatia's tourism website states that the COVID entry requirements expired on April 30, 2022, and were not renewed on May 1.
Before the COVID requirements expired, visitors were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, and proof of accommodations. Visitors were also required to fill out an online entry form as well.
Currently, Croatia is listed as a Level 3 Risk on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Travel Recommendations by Destination. That means the CDC recommends that you are fully vaccinated if you travel to any destination that is categorized as a Level 3.
If you're planning on a trip to Croatia or are considering one now that the entry requirements have relaxed, Thrillist has got you covered on guides to Split, Croatia, Jelsa, Croatia, and the best beaches in the country.
