Croatia Drops All COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Travelers can now enter Croatia without needing a COVID vaccination, COVID testing, or any related quarantine issues, according to Travel + Leisure. The entry requirements currently in place are the exact requirements that existed before the pandemic. Croatia's tourism website states that the COVID entry requirements expired on April 30, 2022, and were not renewed on May 1.

Before the COVID requirements expired, visitors were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, and proof of accommodations. Visitors were also required to fill out an online entry form as well.