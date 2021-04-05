Croatia No Longer Requires Vaccinated Travelers to Test & Isolate Upon Arrival

Thanks to the CDC's statement that traveling is a low-risk activity for fully vaccinated people, vacations are finally entering the conversation again. Piggybacking off of the encouraging news, Croatia announced that vaccinated travelers from any country can visit without going through the same precautions as other travelers.

From now on, Croatia will allow fully vaccinated people to enter its borders without needing to test negative for COVID-19 or self-isolate upon arrival. That means that if a person can show proof that they are 14 days out from their second dose of a vaccine—or if they are 14 days out from getting a single-dose vaccine—they will be exempt from Croatia's basic travel restrictions.

All that said, it's still a pandemic and even if you're vaccinated, Croatia has one requirement. If you're journeying from America, you will need to show proof on arrival that you have already paid for accommodations at a hotel, camp, private rental, or rented vessel. Simply making a reservation isn't enough, according to the US Embassy in Croatia—it must already be paid in full.

If you're not vaccinated, you can still visit Croatia, though you should probably consider just staying put a bit longer until you've received the shot. Full travel guidelines for visitors can be found on Croatia's government website.

Croatia is one of Europe's most beautiful destinations, with sparkling beaches, ancient monuments, and secret islands, so if you weren't rushing to get vaccinated already, you better be now.

