People Are Paranoid Their Crock-Pots Are Going to Kill Them

In a recent episode of the NBC drama This Is Us, an unfortunate incident occurs: A fire started by a faulty Crock-Pot might be responsible for the death of one of the show's beloved characters, Jack Pearson.
The cliffhanger has had a ripple effect in the real world. Fans of the show are latching onto the somewhat believable premise that your Crock-Pot could one day kill you in a fiery blaze. It's been so bad, actually, that Crock-Pot had to create a Twitter account (@CrockPotCares) to ease anxieties among the show's viewers. People have spent days tweeting fears that the slow-cookers are really agents of chaos.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Luckily for the brand and its poor social media team, there's folks out there who don't believe Crock-Pots instantly portend death. This group is using the hashtag #CrockPotInnocent to spread the word, like a genuine grassroots effort to take the blame off the company.
The internet is clearly locked in a fierce battle. The only real victim is slow-cooked beef.
Despite the largely meaningless back-and-forth on social media, This Is Us has forced Newell Brands, Crock-Pot's parent company, to perform legitimate damage control. A company spokesperson told CNN on Friday:
"Consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations."
The spokesperson went on to say that yeah, the company has a duty to ease people's anxieties, regardless of how ill-informed they might be:
"Our hope is that the team at NBC's 'This Is Us' will help us spread factual information regarding our product's safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain -- something they have continued to excel in -- we also feel they have a responsibility to inform," they said.
Adding insult to injury, the anti-Crock-Pot agenda surfaced on Twitter right as the brand's stock tumbled 20 points, owing to "a grim forecast and strategy shift," reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get well soon, Crock-Pot. You never deserved this.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.