Here's How You Can Win a Free Pair of Crocs This October

There was a time when Crocs were the most hated shoe in America, but that time has since passed. The first pair of Crocs clogs debuted in 2001, and much like Mariah Carey's Glitter, which debuted the same year, the cartoonish shoes were incredibly divisive.

Maybe the pandemic was the straw that broke the stylish camel's back. It was perhaps the last thing we needed to let go of and give in entirely. The shoe brand's revenue hit record highs in 2020, climbing to $1.4 billion. In 2022, that number hit $2.3 billion. The massive sum stands in stark contrast to the brand's loss of $185 million in 2008.

Look no further than your local neighborhood for evidence of the brand's newfound popularity. It seems as though farmer's market moms and TikTok influencers everywhere are snatching up a pair. A Crocs-aissance is upon us.

