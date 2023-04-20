This Airport-Friendly Shoe Has Been Rated the Worst Fashion Trend

A survey of 14,065 people conducted by gaming site Tombola UK about the fashion trends that need to die found that people are really sick and tired of Crocs. More than any other trend—including onesies—Crocs are the most disliked fashion trend. Listen, it is fair to say that Crocs are not an immensely fashionable shoe. They aren't even passably decent. It's not cute. But, sometimes it is function before form, people! Crocs may not be the shoe you should step for your dinner dates but it is the shoe that was designed to fly! The versatile slip-on is perfect for going through security. You can pop it on and off without the hassle of dealing with laces or shoestrings.

Then, when you are on the flight, you can take your Crocs out of sport mode (back strap down) and they become slippers. You have the sensation of going barefoot, but you don't have to become one of those people who are actually barefoot on the flight. I do have one addendum for Crocs at the airport: You must still wear socks. It is non-negotiable. Socks create a necessary barrier between you and the outside air. The material of the shoe is airy and porous, kind of like Swiss cheese. Crocs are just one of the travel essentials listed as a no-go on this trend survey. People are also apparently against leggings, hoodies, and Ugg boots, which all received a significant percentage of votes and landed among the top five in the Tombola survey.