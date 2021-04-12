You Can Get Free Lime Margaritas at the Store Through the End of May

There are many ways to welcome spring. You can make a wish on the first robin of spring. Welcome the first 50-degree day with shorts and a tank top. You can burn your snow shovel on a pyre. Or you could start drinking margaritas in the afternoon sun.

Crook & Marker, best known for its USDA Organic-certified hard seltzer, is trying to lure you into giving its new Lime Margarita a chance by offering the first taste for free, more or less. If you buy an eight-pack of any Crook & Marker product, you can grab a free eight-pack of Lime Margaritas. A representative tells Thrillist that you can grab that deal anywhere Crook & Marker is sold.

The timing isn't all that limiting, either. You can do the BOGO deal through May 31. So, you've got time to find the perfect occasion to pick up some free margaritas. (Cinco de Mayo is coming up.) If you haven't seen them sitting in your local shop, the Crook & Marker site has a tool to track down where they're sold near you.

The new RTD drinks come in a skinny can, as all new drinks must by edict of Big Hard Seltzer. Though, the specs make the skinny can make sense. Each can has a 5% ABV, no sugar, 1g of carbs, and 100 calories, according to the company. Though, even if it had more calories, what's not to like? It's spring, and it's offering free margaritas.