A Deer Absolutely Destroys a Runner in the Middle of a Race

One of the runners sums up the situation nicely after DeLuzio and the deer make contact by screaming, "Oh shit."

According to a recap of the race, Deluzio managed to finish with the help of teammate Matt French. "DeLuzio was very bruised up from the collision but fought through the remainder of the race with French right along with him to make sure he was ok in a true showing of camaraderie and sportsmanship," the recap states.

Not only does this show how strong a deer is, it's a reminder that Vine definitely had a place in the world. It's the perfect platform for this kind of thing. RIP Vine and RIP that runner's unbruised ribs.