A Deer Absolutely Destroys a Runner in the Middle of a Race

deer crashes into runner
Vine | MileSplit US

It turns out that it's not just roadways that can prove to be dangerous intersections between humans and deer. During a NCAA Division III Mideast Regional cross country race, one runner had an unexpected and painful run-in with a deer.

Mid-race, a herd of deer sprinted through the runners to a futile call of "Watch out for the deer!" There's not much watching out you can do in that situation, as Gwynedd Mercy University runner Justin DeLuzio found out when one of the deer railroaded him.

One of the runners sums up the situation nicely after DeLuzio and the deer make contact by screaming, "Oh shit." 

According to a recap of the race, Deluzio managed to finish with the help of teammate Matt French. "DeLuzio was very bruised up from the collision but fought through the remainder of the race with French right along with him to make sure he was ok in a true showing of camaraderie and sportsmanship," the recap states.

Not only does this show how strong a deer is, it's a reminder that Vine definitely had a place in the world. It's the perfect platform for this kind of thing. RIP Vine and RIP that runner's unbruised ribs.

h/t Vice Sports

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He hit half of a deer with his car driving through Wisconsin last weekend. He's not sure where the other half went. Follow him @dlukenelson.

